iOS 18.1 Beta update with Apple Intelligence now available for iPhone 16 Series users; full release expected in October
Apple Inc. announced that iOS 18 ships with the new iPhones, while iOS 18.1 beta introduces Apple Intelligence tools. The public release is scheduled for October.
Apple Inc. hosted its much-awaited Glowtime event, where the tech giant revealed the iPhone 16 lineup, which includes four variants: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In addition to these flagship smartphones, Apple also launched the Apple Watch Series 10 and an updated AirPods range. The event featured key announcements regarding the rollout of iOS 18.