Apple Inc. hosted its much-awaited Glowtime event, where the tech giant revealed the iPhone 16 lineup, which includes four variants: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In addition to these flagship smartphones, Apple also launched the Apple Watch Series 10 and an updated AirPods range. The event featured key announcements regarding the rollout of iOS 18.

The latest iPhones will ship with iOS 18 pre-installed, and the update is scheduled to arrive on older iPhone models next week. However, this initial release will not include Apple's anticipated "Apple Intelligence" tools. Instead, these features are being tested in iOS 18.1 beta, and users of the iPhone 16 series can now upgrade to this beta version immediately after purchase, as reported by 9To5Mac.

According to the report, Apple has made a special version of iOS 18.1 beta specifically for the iPhone 16 lineup. Earlier concerns from users about the inability to restore backups from iPhones running iOS 18.1 beta have been addressed with this release, ensuring a smoother setup experience for those upgrading to the new devices.

For those already running iOS 18.1 beta 3 on their older iPhones, upgrading to the new iPhone 16 series will be seamless, as they will have access to the same beta build, which incorporates Apple Intelligence features. Notably, this beta version is identical to the one currently available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iOS 18.1 beta introduces the first wave of Apple Intelligence features, including enhanced writing tools, a "Clean Up" function in the Photos app, and the ability to summarize texts and notifications. The update will also debut a redesigned Siri interface, though the more advanced language models that promise a smarter assistant won't be included just yet.

Apple has announced that iOS 18.1 will be available to the public in October, while iOS 18.2, which will add further Apple Intelligence functionalities, is slated for release later this year.

