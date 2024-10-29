iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence released: How to download update in India, eligible devices, new features and more
The iOS 18.1 update is now available for eligible Apple devices, featuring enhanced AI capabilities. Indian users need to change Siri's language to English (US) to access these features, with plans for additional language support coming in April.
Apple rolled out the iOS 18.1 update to eligible iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks on Tuesday. The new update marks the first phase of the rollout of Apple's much-hyped Apple Intelligence features announced at WWDC 2024. With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple is bringing numerous AI features to iPhones, including a more natural and conversational Siri, system-wide writing tools, call recording transcription and summaries, smart replies in the Mail and Messages apps, AI-backed Focus Modes, and more.