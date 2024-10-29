The iOS 18.1 update is now available for eligible Apple devices, featuring enhanced AI capabilities. Indian users need to change Siri's language to English (US) to access these features, with plans for additional language support coming in April.

Apple rolled out the iOS 18.1 update to eligible iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks on Tuesday. The new update marks the first phase of the rollout of Apple's much-hyped Apple Intelligence features announced at WWDC 2024. With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple is bringing numerous AI features to iPhones, including a more natural and conversational Siri, system-wide writing tools, call recording transcription and summaries, smart replies in the Mail and Messages apps, AI-backed Focus Modes, and more.

iOS 18.1 eligible devices in India: While iPhones from iPhone SE (2nd generation) onwards are eligible for iOS 18.1 update, only a select iPhones can run the new Apple Intelligence features. Apart from the latest iPhone 16 series, last year iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are also capable of running the new AI featuers.

How to get iOS 18.1 update in India? In order to download the iOS 18.1 update, open your iPhone and head over to the control panel to see if there is any notification for updating to iOS 18.1. In case you don't see a notification, head to settings on your iPhone, click on General, then Software Update and tap on Download and install iOS 18.1 option.

However, as previously mentioned Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1 are currently only available in English (United States), so Indian users will not see the new AI features by default. In order to get Apple Intelligence features, users will have to change their default language in Siri from English (India) to English (United States).