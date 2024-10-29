iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence rolled out to iPhones. 5 AI features available with the new update
The iOS 18.1 update introduces Apple Intelligence, featuring system-wide writing tools, an upgraded Siri that understands complex commands, and a redesigned Photos app. Users can now clean up images and enjoy enhanced organization of memories with new viewing options.
Apple has finally rolled out the first leg of its Apple Intelligence aka AI features for iPhones, iPad and Mac users with a latest update on Monday. Notably, Apple Intelligence was announced by Apple during WWDC in June but the new features weren't ready in time for the iPhone 16 launch in September.