Apple rolled out the first leg of its Apple Intelligence features via the iOS 18.1 update last week. Now, it seems like Cupertino based tech giant is slightly ahead of schedule in terms of its iOS 18.2 launch and would roll out the major update to stable users in early December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Notably, iOS 18.2 is already available to beta testers and comes with many of the major iOS 18 AI features like Genmoji, Image Playground, visual intelligence and ChatGPT integration in Siri.

Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter states that iOS 18.2 could release as early as December 2 if there aren't any unexpected dealys. He also states that the next major update after iOS 18.2 will be iOS 18.4 with a Siri upgrade that will let the assistant access users' data and answer questions based on the information on their screen.

Meanwhile, Apple could finally start rolling out Apple Intelligence beyond the American version of English during the iOS 18.2 release in December. Notably, with Apple Intelligence being only available on English (US), Indian users had to switch their language in phone settings from English (India) to English (US), in order to get support for Apple Intelligence features.

Apple says it will be adding support for localised versions of English in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK. Meanwhile, support for English (India) along with Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portugese, Spanish, Vietnamese and other languages will be available via a software update in April.

