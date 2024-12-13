Apple rolled out the much awaited iOS 18.2 update this week bringing the second iteration of its artificial intelligence features (dubbed Apple Intelligence) to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 lineup. While many popular features like ChatGPT integration with Siri, Genmoji and Visual Intelligence have been much touted, one key feature about the latest update has gone a bit under radar.

iOS 18.2 has provided a major upgrade to Find My that allows users to share the location of their lost items, making it easier to get help finding them. Users can generate a link for their lost item in the Find My app by selecting "Share Item Location" and share the links with their friends or authorities. Importantly, the recipient can access the location of the lost item even if they are not using an Apple device.

The shared link automatically expires after one week or when the item is found. In addition, a new "Show Contact Info" option in the Find My application, when enabled, takes the recipient to a web page that displays the owner's contact information, including phone number and email address.

iOS 18.2 eligible devices: iOS 18.2 update is available to all devices that support iOS 18. However, Apple Intelligence features will only be available to the latest iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 Pro lineup from last year.

Here's a complete list of all devices that will get the iOS 18.2 update:

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max