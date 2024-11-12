Apple has quietly released the third developer beta for its iOS 18.2 update with the build number 22C5131e and the latest version of public beta is likely to be released next week. In case you aren't aware, iOS 18.2 will bring the second leg of Apple's AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence to iPhones and is likely to be rolled out to the general public sometime in December.

What are the new features in iOS 18.2?

1) ChatGPT integration in Siri:

Apple is also bringing ChatGPT integration to Siri, meaning it will be able to get help from OpenAI's chatbot whenever necessary. However, users will be consulted before their requests are sent to ChatGPT, while their IP addresses will be masked and OpenAI will not be able to store any requests.

ChatGPT, powered by the latest GPT-4o model, will also be available in a range of Apple apps to generate images and improve the writing experience.

2) View ChatGPT usage data in settings:

Apple introduced ChatGPT integration in Siri with iOS 18.2 beta 1, allowing users to connect their OpenAI account. Now, the latest update lets users view their ChatGPT usage limit inside the Settings app and provides an option to upgrade to ChatGPT Premium if needed. For the uninitiated, ChatGPT integration in Siri offers access to ChatGPT, though only a limited number of queries are handled by the latest GPT-4o model. After this limit, OpenAI automatically switches to a more cost-effective GPT-4o mini model.

3) New settings for Camera Control:

Apple is adding more options for Camera Control, the touch-sensitive button introduced with the iPhone 16 series. Users can now lock exposure and focus while taking a picture by double-pressing the Camera Control button. This feature is off by default but can be activated under the ‘Camera Control’ menu in Settings.

Additionally, there’s a new setting to adjust the double-click speed for Camera Control, with options such as ‘Default’, ‘Slow’, and ‘Slower’.

4) Find My now allows sharing location of lost items:

Find My is getting a new feature in iOS 18.2 beta 2 that allows users to share the location of their lost items, making it easier to get help finding them.Users can generate a link for their lost item in the Find My app by selecting "Share Item Location" and pass the links on to their friends or authorities. Importantly, the recipient can access the location of the lost item even if they are not using an Apple device.

