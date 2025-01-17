Apple's iOS 18.3 beta update has temporarily removed notification summaries for news and entertainment apps due to criticism over inaccuracies, particularly from BBC. The feature will return in a future update, while a warning about potential errors has been added to the Settings app.

Apple released its iOS 18.3 beta update on Thursday which temporarily removed notification summaries for news and entertainment apps. The AI powered feature has been stoppped following a controversy after BBC among other news outlets had taken strongly criticized the inaccurate summaries put out by it.

“Apple has temporarily stopped showing notification summaries for news and entertainment apps as part of the iOS 18.3 developer beta released Thursday, according to reports from MacRumors and 9to5Mac. The Apple Intelligence-powered feature was criticized after it inaccurately summarized content from outlets such as the BBC." the company had then told BBC.

Apple temporarily halts AI-powered summaries feature: According to a Macrumors report, Notification Summaries for news will make a return in a future software update but it isn't immediately clear when that will be.