iOS 18.3 was released earlier this week for all supported iPhones. Although it’s an incremental update, it improves the existing features, making the Apple Intelligence experience more useful. This is what makes the update a must-have. It unifies the Apple intelligence experience, with improvements in features like Visual Intelligence, alongside various bug fixes.

Several Apple intelligence features have been refined, and this is why the update matters With iOS 18.2, Apple introduced several new Apple intelligence upgrades, including visual intelligence, Genmoji, and Image Playground. Now, with iOS 18.3, these features have been further enhanced. For instance, Visual Intelligence now offers new abilities. If you have an iPhone 16 model, you can now add events to your calendar directly by scanning a poster or flyer. Additionally, you can identify plants and animals using visual intelligence.

This seems to make the feature much more well-rounded. Another change comes in the form of Notification Summaries. Previously, Notification Summaries would often get mixed in with all notifications, making them hard to distinguish. Now, Apple has italicised the Notification Summaries, so they are easier to spot. Apple also allows you to manage Notification Summary settings directly from the lock screen, so you don't have to dig into the settings.

Furthermore, Apple has addressed an industry-wide concern involving notification summaries from news and entertainment apps, which could be breeding grounds for misinformation, as highlighted by the BBC. Apple has now temporarily disabled Notification Summaries for news and entertainment apps. These will return once Apple addresses the issue.

There are also aesthetic upgrades across the board. Apple has added new Unity Rhythm wallpapers, as well as interactive watch faces for the Apple Watch. These wallpapers move once you unlock your phone.

Additionally, Apple has focused on bug fixes. Multiple bugs have been resolved, including one where the keyboard could disappear after initiating a typed Siri request. Another bug involving the Apple Music app has also been fixed.

So, as you might be able to tell, while this update isn't feature-heavy, it significantly improves the usability and functionality of existing features. Therefore, it is highly recommended.

How to download iOS 18.3 update Step 1: To download the iOS 18.3 update on your supported iPhone, head to the Settings app, then tap General.

Step 2: Next, select Software Update. Your iPhone will check for updates, and the iOS 18.3 update will appear.

Step 3: Tap "Update Now" or "Update Tonight," depending on your preference.

Step 4: The update will start downloading in the background.