The iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro will soon receive several new AI features with iOS 18.4. Here’s when it is expected to be released.

Apple’s iOS 18.4 update is now highly anticipated, especially considering the new features it is set to introduce to iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro models. These include support for Apple Intelligence in English (India), new emojis, and Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro users, along with priority notifications and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, there has been some uncertainty about when exactly this update will arrive. Fortunately, recent reports have more or less confirmed that iOS 18.4 is coming soon, and users may not have to wait much longer. Read on for the details.

iOS 18.4 Expected in April Apple has indicated multiple times that an update will arrive in April 2025, bringing support for more languages for Apple Intelligence. Now that iOS 18.3 was released in January earlier this year, the next major update lined up is iOS 18.4. This makes it highly likely that the April software update will indeed be iOS 18.4.

In fact, Apple’s own website, as spotted by 9to5Mac, now states that the additional Apple Intelligence features and language support are expected in early April.

Since it is already March 24, the update could be just a few weeks away. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What’s Coming with iOS 18.4? iOS 18.4 is expected to introduce several upgrades, including new emojis. Alongside this, Apple is bringing the ability to pause app downloads and introducing Ambient Music. This feature will allow users to play background music directly from the Control Centre, with themes like Well-being, Chill, Productivity, and Sleep.

A more significant feature arriving with iOS 18.4 is Priority Notifications, which ensures the most important notifications appear first in a dedicated section. This will reduce the chances of missing crucial updates.

Additionally, the ability to pause app downloads directly from the App Store is also coming. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}