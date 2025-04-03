iOS 18.5 Beta 1 released: All the new features and upgrades

Apple this week launched the iOS 18.4 update, bringing a slew of new features for iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro owners. Now, post this, the first beta of iOS 18.5, whichis said to be the next major update in the iOS 18 cycle and has now been released. iOS 18.5 is expected to be a minor update before iOS 19 comes into play. Here’s what you can expect from iOS 18.5 beta.

iOS 18.5 Beta 1: All Changes We Can Expect As reported by MacRumors, a few changes are coming with iOS 18.5, the first of which relates to the Mail app.

If you tap the three-dot icon in the upper right, you will now be able to toggle contact photos on or off. Additionally, a new option will allow users to disable the "Group by Sender" feature.

It is important to note that while these features are already available in iOS 18.4, they are buried deep within the Mail section in Settings.

Apart from this, updates to AppleCare information and accessibility are also coming. Now, in the Settings app under General > AppleCare & Warranty, a new banner will clearly say AppleCare. There will also be an option to learn more about AppleCare and warranties.

Users will now be able to tap on a device in their list to access a new AppleCare section, providing more details about their coverage. A Manage Plan option will also be introduced for users with an active AppleCare subscription.

Big Fixes And More Additionally, iOS 18.5 includes various bug fixes. Apple has officially addressed an issue where the Apple Vision Pro app would display a black screen when downloaded from the App Store in iOS 18 beta 1. This bug has now been resolved.