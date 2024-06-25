iOS 18 Developer Beta 2: Unlock iPhones from Mac, SharePlay enhancements, and RCS Messaging
In a groundbreaking move, Apple has rolled out the highly anticipated iOS 18 Developer Beta 2, showcasing a slew of innovative functionalities that were initially previewed during the WWDC 2024 keynote. This latest release follows hot on the heels of iOS 18 Developer Beta 1, which made its debut on June 10th immediately after the keynote event.