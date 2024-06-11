iOS 18 Developer Beta released: Supported devices, how to download and more
Apple reveals iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 with new features like Apple Intelligence, ChatGPT integration, and AI-powered Siri. Compatibility ranges from iPhone XR to iPhone 15 Pro Max, with AI features limited to iPhone 15 Pro models.
Apple unveiled the latest operating system for iPhone users at its WWDC 2024 conference on Monday. The new iOS 18 operating system comes with tons of new features, support for Apple Intelligence, ChatGPT integration, an AI-powered Siri and more.