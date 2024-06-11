iOS 18 Developer Beta released: Supported devices, how to download and more

Apple unveiled the latest operating system for iPhone users at its WWDC 2024 conference on Monday. The new iOS 18 operating system comes with tons of new features, support for Apple Intelligence, ChatGPT integration, an AI-powered Siri and more.

But the big question on everyone's mind right now is how to get all the new iOS 18 features on your iPhone. To solve this problem, we've created a step-by-step guide to help you experience the latest iOS update right now.

iOS 18 supported devices list:

iOS 18 is compatible with almost all iPhones already available, from iPhone XR to iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, Apple Intelligence (AI features in iOS 18) will only run on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, reports suggest that Apple may support AI features on all models in the iPhone 16 series this year, thanks to the addition of the A18 Pro chipset.

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

How to download iOS 18 beta?

Apple rolled out the iOS 18 developer beta just hours after the WWDC conference, with a public beta expected sometime next month and the stable version due to arrive with the iPhone 16 series in September.

If you want to experience the new features of iOS 18 right now, all you need to do is sign up for a developer account and get your hands on the latest operating system. Do note that this will not be a stable release, so expect some bugs and other issues.

1) Make sure you are using a compatible iPhone device

2) Take a backup of all yours files and settings using iCloud so that you can switch back to iOS 17 if needed.

3) Visit the official Apple Developer Website and look for the three-dash tile on the left-hand corner of the screen.

4) Sign in with your Apple account, read the developer agreeement and click on submit. Kudos you are now an Apple Developer which gives you access to the new iOS 18 Developer beta version.

5) You can now download iOS 18 Developer beta manually or over-the-air via your iPhone.

6) In order to download the new update on your iPhone, Navigate to Settings>General>Software Update.

7) Click on the Beta Updates options and select iOS 18 Developer Beta

8) You should see an option to download the latest iOS 18 Developer Beta build by now.

