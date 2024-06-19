iOS 18 enhances iPhone Neural Engine by 25%, introduces advanced AI features: Report
Apple's latest operating system, iOS 18, unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10, is reportedly enhancing the performance of the iPhone's Neural Engine by up to 25 percent. This significant boost is expected to support a range of new artificial intelligence (AI) features and various other improvements to user experience.