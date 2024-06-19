Apple's latest operating system, iOS 18, unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10, is reportedly enhancing the performance of the iPhone's Neural Engine by up to 25 percent. This significant boost is expected to support a range of new artificial intelligence (AI) features and various other improvements to user experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Improved Neural Processing Unit (NPU) Performance According to a post by @lafaiel on X, an iPhone 15 Pro Max operating on iOS 18 achieved a Geekbench ML Score of 7,816. This marks a substantial increase from the 6,249 score seen on iOS 17.5.1, indicating a roughly 25 percent enhancement in the device's machine learning performance.

The benchmarks focused on the CoreML Neural Engine Inference, which handles the iPhone's machine learning tasks by utilizing both the CPU and the Neural Engine (NPU). Unlike a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) that accelerates graphics rendering, the NPU optimizes neural network operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iOS 18: A Hub for AI Innovations Dubbed "Apple Intelligence," iOS 18 is set to introduce several advanced AI features. These include system-wide capabilities for text generation and summarization, an app called Image Playground for image creation, and an upgraded Siri with On-Screen Awareness.

Compatibility and Availability These new AI features will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, which are powered by the A17 Pro SoC. While the iOS 18 Developer Beta 1 is currently available to users globally, the full rollout of Apple Intelligence features is scheduled for later this year, initially supporting only English (US).

Overall, iOS 18 promises to bring a significant leap in AI capabilities and user experience improvements to the latest iPhone models, positioning Apple at the forefront of mobile technology innovation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

