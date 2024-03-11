Active Stocks
iOS 18 leaks: Apple may bring a new ‘hearing aid mode’ for AirPods Pro

Livemint

Apple is set to unveil iOS 18 update at WWDC 2024 featuring AI-related improvements and a new 'hearing aid mode'. Gurnman hinted at the feature focusing on enhancing hearing abilities. Previous features like Live Listen and Conversation Boost for AirPods are also mentioned.

The AirPods Pro 2 were upgraded with Magsafe charging and dust protection at this year's Wonderlust event. (Apple)Premium
The AirPods Pro 2 were upgraded with Magsafe charging and dust protection at this year's Wonderlust event. (Apple)

Apple is likely to release the iOS 18 update at the company's WWDC 2024 later this year and the company is expected to bring a number of AI-related improvements in this year's software update for its iPhones. Apart from the AI extravanza, a new report has hinted at the new hearing and accessiblity related feature that may be introduced with the iOS 18 update.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman hinted about the new ‘hearing aid mode’ during his weekly PowerOn newsletter. Gurnman while stating that the AirPods Pro aren't going to let any new hardware features noted that the Cupertino based tech giant will instead focus on a hearing aid mode that will be launched alongside iOS 18. 

Notably, Gurnman had also reported about Apple working on a new ‘hearing test’ feature that would allow users to play different tones and sounds, allowing the AirPods to detect how well a person can hear. The report noted that the new hearing test feature may come in handy for people with hearing issues and would likely make existing apps like Mimi irrelevant.

Hearing-related features in iOS:

A report by 9to5Mac noted that Apple AirPods already offer a Live Listen feature that was launched alongside the  iOS 12 update in 2018. This feature allows users to turn thier iPhone into a dirctional mic that can transmit the audio captured by the iPhone to the AirPods in real time. 

Moreover, Apple had also released a Coversation Boost feature for the AirPods Pro in 2021 that boosts the mic performance in order to improve the hearing ability during a phone call. 

AI features in iOS 18: 

According to an earlier report by Mark Gurnman, Apple could rollout a nubmer of AI features with the iOS 18 including auto-summarization, an auto-complete function for apps and more. Moreover, Apple is said to integrate AI into Apple Music, promising a more personalized and intuitive music streaming experience. The report also hints at the introduction of new AI-based developer tools, providing creators with enhanced capabilities to innovate within the Apple ecosystem.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published: 11 Mar 2024, 03:57 PM IST
