iOS 18 leaks: Apple may bring a new ‘hearing aid mode’ for AirPods Pro
Apple is set to unveil iOS 18 update at WWDC 2024 featuring AI-related improvements and a new 'hearing aid mode'. Gurnman hinted at the feature focusing on enhancing hearing abilities. Previous features like Live Listen and Conversation Boost for AirPods are also mentioned.
Apple is likely to release the iOS 18 update at the company's WWDC 2024 later this year and the company is expected to bring a number of AI-related improvements in this year's software update for its iPhones. Apart from the AI extravanza, a new report has hinted at the new hearing and accessiblity related feature that may be introduced with the iOS 18 update.