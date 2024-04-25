The buzz around Apple's upcoming iOS 18 release is gaining momentum as WWDC 2024 nears, scheduled to kick off on June 10. Apple fans are eager to get their hands on the new operating system, which will debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference. For those who are excited to try it out early, the developer beta will be available soon after the event, with the public beta and official release slated for later in the year.

Traditionally, Apple announces its major iOS updates during its WWDC keynote. The first developer beta usually follows shortly after this announcement, allowing developers to begin testing and integrating the new features. For regular users, the public beta tends to arrive about a month later, with the final public launch typically occurring after Apple's fall iPhone event.

In terms of features, iOS 18 is rumored to focus heavily on AI enhancements, emphasizing on-device processing and a revamped Siri experience. Other expected changes include improved integration with Messages, Apple Music, and iWork. There's also talk of support for the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol, new customization options for the Home Screen, and the long-anticipated addition of the Calculator app on iPads and Macs.

According to 9to5Mac, the expected timeline for the rollout of iOS 18 begins with the Developer Beta, which is set to drop on June 10 during the WWDC 2024 event. Following that, the Public Beta is anticipated to be released between late June and mid-July. Finally, the full public release of iOS 18 is likely to occur in mid to late September, coinciding with Apple's fall iPhone event.

Given that WWDC begins on June 10, the developer beta should be released shortly after the keynote presentation. Historically, Apple has released the first developer beta of new iOS versions on the same day as the WWDC keynote, suggesting that this year will be no different.

Following the developer beta, Apple typically releases a public beta about four to five weeks later. This would place the iOS 18 public beta's arrival sometime between late June and early July.

The official public release generally coincides with Apple's fall iPhone event. The iOS 18 release could be between mid and late September, with likely dates falling between September 16-23. This is based on the timing of Apple's annual iPhone events and previous iOS release patterns.

As we approach WWDC 2024, stay tuned for more updates on iOS 18, and be sure to mark your calendars with these anticipated release dates.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!