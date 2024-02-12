iOS 18 may have Vision OS-like design elements. Here's what we know so far
Apple may implement innovative features from its Vision Pro mixed reality headset in its iOS 18 operating system, according to a report by The Verifier. The update is expected to bring a fresh design to the user interface, including menus, built-in apps, and Safari.
Apple recently launched its Vision Pro mixed reality headset in the US, which has attracted a lot of attention from both the Cupertino company's loyalists and critics for its unique features and futuristic-looking technology. However, a new report claims that Apple may be looking to implement many of these innovative features in its iOS 18 operating system, which is likely to be announced at its WWDC 2024 developer conference.