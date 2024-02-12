iOS 18 may have Vision OS-like design elements. Here's what we know so far

Apple recently launched its Vision Pro mixed reality headset in the US, which has attracted a lot of attention from both the Cupertino company's loyalists and critics for its unique features and futuristic-looking technology. However, a new report claims that Apple may be looking to implement many of these innovative features in its iOS 18 operating system, which is likely to be announced at its WWDC 2024 developer conference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by The Verifier, Apple is looking to bring many of the visual elements of visionOS to iOS 18 and iPadOS updates. In particular, Apple hasn't made many drastic changes to its operating system for iPhones and iPads in a long time, and this could change with the iOS 18 update.

The report notes that iOS 18 will bring a facelift with a fresh design in everything related to the user interface, including menus, built-in apps and Safari.

The visionOS interface is inspired by iOS, but thanks to a complex background and floating windows, elements in visionOS have rounded corners, shadows and depth, 9to5Mac reports.

Generative AI in iOS 18: A recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman had also revealed that Apple is working on bringing a number of AI features to its iOS 18 update. Apple's forthcoming iOS 18 update is likely to usher in a new era of artificial intelligence, introducing a host of innovative features designed to enhance user experiences.

The anticipated AI features could include auto-summarization, allowing users to distill lengthy content, and an auto-complete function for apps, streamlining interactions with applications. Furthermore, Apple is said to integrate AI into Apple Music, promising a more personalized and intuitive music streaming experience. The report also hints at the introduction of new AI-based developer tools, providing creators with enhanced capabilities to innovate within the Apple ecosystem.

