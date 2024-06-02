iOS 18 release date: When will Apple release its latest OS update for iPhones?
Apple iOS 18 update is likely to be announced at the company's WWDC developers conference starting from June 10.
Apple is all set to introduce its iOS 18 operating system at the company's WWDC 2024 event on June 10. The iOS 18 update is expected to be mark one of the biggest upgrades in the history of the company, with announcements expected on a host of new features powered by generative AI, along with a scheduled revamp to Siri voice assistant and major upgrades to the Apple Music, Messages, iWork and Settings app.