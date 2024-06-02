iOS 18 release date: When will Apple release its latest OS update for iPhones?

Apple is all set to introduce its iOS 18 operating system at the company's WWDC 2024 event on June 10. The iOS 18 update is expected to be mark one of the biggest upgrades in the history of the company, with announcements expected on a host of new features powered by generative AI, along with a scheduled revamp to Siri voice assistant and major upgrades to the Apple Music, Messages, iWork and Settings app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iOS 18 expected features: Recent reports suggest that Apple may have struck a deal with ChatGPT maker OpenAI to bring generative AI capabilities to iOS 18. Notably, most of these AI features are likely to run on-device, rather than relying on the cloud. Meanwhile, in a bid to reduce its reliance on OpenAI, Apple also seems keen to strike a deal with Google to bring Gemini to iOS 18.

Using 'on-device' AI has some obvious advantages, including improved privacy, the ability to run offline or in places with poor internet connectivity, and reduced response time. However, on-device large language models (LLMs) are not backed by huge servers with billions of parameters (which power most commercial chatbots such as ChatGPT or Gemini) and as a result are not as powerful or knowledgeable in many cases.

Apple is likely to provide an AI-powered update to Safari, Messages, Notes, Spotlight and Siri, among other applications. A key highlight of the forthcoming iOS 18 update could be the integration of AI-driven photo editing capabilities, likely to empower users with unprecedented control and creativity in enhancing their visual content.

iOS 18 expected release date: Traditionally, Apple introduces its latest iOS update during the WWDC keynote address by the CEO and the first developer beta for the latest version released just hours after that. As per a 9to5Mac report, the first public beta for iOS 18 should be released a month after the keynote, which takes the timeline to around mid-end July.

Moreover, Apple usually releases a stable version of the update to all its existing devices a few days after the launch of its latest iPhone series reveal in September.

