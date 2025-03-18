iOS 19 isn’t far away, and it’s expected to bring a host of major upgrades. Here’s our take on it so far.

The iOS 19 reveal isn't far away, as it is expected at WWDC 2025. And with it, Apple could be planning its biggest iOS and macOS updates in history. According to notable industry insider and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the company is working on major redesigns for both operating systems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transparent UI Reportedly Coming With iOS 19 In his subscriber-only newsletter, Power On, Gurman states that iOS 19 will introduce a new visionOS-inspired design language, making the UI more transparent and visually cohesive across Apple devices. He adds that there will be greater transparency, new types of windows and buttons, and an overall effort to make Apple’s ecosystem feel more consistent and familiar.

These changes won’t be limited to iOS 19 alone. They are expected to extend to other Apple platforms, including iPadOS 19, macOS 16, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This aligns with a recent leak by YouTuber John Prosser, who runs the Front Page Tech channel. He posted a render of the new Camera app, which could be introduced in iOS 19, featuring transparent elements for various photo and video-centric features.

With multiple sources reporting similar details, it seems likely that Apple will take this design direction with iOS 19.

Our Take If you think about it, iOS has remained visually consistent over several generations. While Apple has introduced customisation options, such as dark mode, freely arranging home screen icons, and alternative app icons, the overall design has stayed largely the same. The Settings app, Control Centre, and many system elements have retained their familiar look.

The last major design overhaul came with iOS 7. Now, it seems Apple is finally preparing to introduce significant changes to the iOS experience. As things stand, users are demanding a more modern and refreshed interface, and Apple could finally be listening.