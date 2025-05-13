iOS 19 could feature AI-powered intelligent battery optimisation and charging insights: Report

Apple's upcoming iOS 19 update will likely feature an AI-powered battery management system that could learn user habits to optimise power usage. This enhancement, along with other improvements, is expected to be showcased at the WWDC 2025.

Livemint
Updated13 May 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new artificial intelligence-powered battery management system as part of the iOS 19 update, expected to roll out later this year.
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new artificial intelligence-powered battery management system as part of the iOS 19 update, expected to roll out later this year.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new artificial intelligence-powered battery management system as part of the iOS 19 update, expected to roll out later this year. The upcoming feature, said to be a part of the firm’s broader Apple Intelligence initiative, will utilise on-device processing to monitor user behaviour and optimise power consumption accordingly.

What to expect

According to a recent Bloomberg report citing sources familiar with the development, the feature will intelligently analyse how users interact with their iPhones and adjust background activity and system resources to preserve battery life throughout the day. This dynamic battery management tool will reportedly be available on all iPhone models compatible with iOS 19, rather than being limited to the latest handsets.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size

₹26999

Check Details

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check7 inches Display Size

₹99999

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy F56

Samsung Galaxy F56

  • CheckGreen
  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • CheckSuper AMOLED

₹27999

Check Details

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size

₹29999

Check Details

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size

₹18999

Check Details

Find more mobileArrow Icon

In addition to improving battery efficiency, iOS 19 is also expected to introduce a new lock screen feature that displays the estimated time required for a full charge — a capability long available on many Android smartphones.

Also Read | AirPods and Apple Watch to get smarter with built-in cameras, Bloomberg reports

Unlike competitors such as OnePlus, which has equipped its flagship OnePlus 13 with a 6,000mAh battery, Apple continues to rely on software and silicon-level optimisation to deliver long-lasting performance, even with comparatively smaller battery capacities. For instance, the current iPhone 16 Pro Max houses a 4,685mAh battery, yet manages competitive endurance figures due to these enhancements.

The introduction of this intelligent battery mode may also be aimed at supporting Apple's forthcoming slimmed-down device, reportedly dubbed the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim. Industry speculation suggests this model will feature a more compact battery, making energy efficiency even more critical.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 19 and its suite of new features at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. Other anticipated announcements include updates to iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, and macOS 16, along with expanded Apple Intelligence tools designed to improve performance and user experience across its ecosystem.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsiOS 19 could feature AI-powered intelligent battery optimisation and charging insights: Report
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.