iOS 19 could feature AI-powered intelligent battery optimisation and charging insights: Report

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new artificial intelligence-powered battery management system as part of the iOS 19 update, expected to roll out later this year. The upcoming feature, said to be a part of the firm’s broader Apple Intelligence initiative, will utilise on-device processing to monitor user behaviour and optimise power consumption accordingly.

What to expect According to a recent Bloomberg report citing sources familiar with the development, the feature will intelligently analyse how users interact with their iPhones and adjust background activity and system resources to preserve battery life throughout the day. This dynamic battery management tool will reportedly be available on all iPhone models compatible with iOS 19, rather than being limited to the latest handsets.

In addition to improving battery efficiency, iOS 19 is also expected to introduce a new lock screen feature that displays the estimated time required for a full charge — a capability long available on many Android smartphones.

Unlike competitors such as OnePlus, which has equipped its flagship OnePlus 13 with a 6,000mAh battery, Apple continues to rely on software and silicon-level optimisation to deliver long-lasting performance, even with comparatively smaller battery capacities. For instance, the current iPhone 16 Pro Max houses a 4,685mAh battery, yet manages competitive endurance figures due to these enhancements.

The introduction of this intelligent battery mode may also be aimed at supporting Apple's forthcoming slimmed-down device, reportedly dubbed the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim. Industry speculation suggests this model will feature a more compact battery, making energy efficiency even more critical.