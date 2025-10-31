iOS 26.1 expected soon: What's in store for iPhone users? Here are the changes it could bring

Apple released iOS 26 in September, and is now gearing up to unveil iOS 26.1, the next incremental update for the iPhone software. The update, which is now in the Release Candidate (RC) stage, brings a mix of visual refinements, including Liquid Glass, changes in camera controls and more.

Advertisement

On Friday, an iOS developer and beta tester even announced the release of iOS26.1 RC2.

Release Candidate (RC) is a version of the software that is nearly final, released to testers and beta developers ahead of the public launch.

When does iOS 26.1 drop? Apple has not made any official announcement on when it will release iOS 26.1 for iPhone users.

Apple usually releases an RC a week or two prior to rolling out the update for everyone

However, Apple usually releases an RC a week or two prior to making an update available to everyone. Hence it is likely that the iPhone maker will follow the same timeline and reportedly release iOS 26.1 around early November – which marks a week from the RC release, which was announced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

iOS 26.1: What are the new features? From improvements in Apple Music, Liquid Glass to alarm gestures – here are the new features that's in store for iPhone users with iOS 26.1 update.

1. More control on Liquid Glass

With the iOS 26.1, Apple is giving its users more control to choose how the iPhone interface looks. The new “Liquid Glass” customisation toggle allows users to adjust the transparency level of system backgrounds – allowing users to choose between “Clear” and “Tinted” modes from Display and Brightness settings.

Also Read | Apple hits all-time revenue record in India as iPhone 17 demand surges

"Clear is more transparent, revealing the content beneath," Apple writes for the setting, while "tinted increases opacity and adds more contrast."

2. Slide instead of tap for alarms

No more tapping to stop alarms. Apple has now introduced a new “slide to stop” gesture for alarms and timers which could reduce accidental dismissals while adding a more natural, tactile feel to waking up or managing countdowns.

Advertisement

3. Changes in lock screen and Apple Music

With iOS 26.1, iPhone users can now disable the “swipe to open Camera” shortcut on the Lock Screen — something which users might have triggered unintentionally previously. In Apple Music, a simple swipe left or right on the mini-player now skips between songs, making playback smoother and faster.

4. Apple TV's new look, wider language support

The new update also brings in a more colourful Apple TV app icon. The service will now simply be called “Apple TV.” Apple is also broadening language support for its AI-powered Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation features, adding Danish, Turkish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, and Italian languages.

5. Background security improvements

iOS 26.1 also enhances device protection with a new “Background Security Improvements” option.

Advertisement

Also Read | Apple never tells you about these 5 hidden iPhone tools that change everything