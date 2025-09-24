iOS 26.1 update hints that Apple may be opening its walled garden to third-party smartwatches: Here's what we know

Apple released its latest iOS 26.1 Developer beta update on Tuesday, bringing in support for more languages for its Apple Intelligence features along with some UI improvements.
However, a new report by Macworld has now found that the iPhone maker could finally be working on making third-party wearables more compatible with iOS in the future.
₹28900
Get This
₹59900
Get This
₹49900
Get This
₹25900
Get This
₹25900
Get This
₹25900
Get This
₹28900
Get This
₹24900
Get This
₹28900
Get This
50% OFF
₹1499₹2995
Get This
78% OFF
₹999₹4499
Get This
53% OFF
₹6999₹14999
Get This
70% OFF
₹7197₹23995
Get This
91% OFF
₹1299₹14999
Get This
50% OFF
₹2005₹3999
Get This
44% OFF
₹4999₹8999
Get This
87% OFF
₹1099₹8499
Get This
71% OFF
₹3798₹12995
Get This
The report found ‘some notable under-the-hood changes’ in a snippet of code in iOS 26.1 that shows Apple's willingness to make its software more compatible with third-party accessories and smartwatches.
Reportedly, the iOS 26.1 beta code includes an unreleased feature called ‘Notification Forwarding,’ which could allow users to choose to show notifications from their iPhone on their non-Apple device or accessory.
After the feature is released, it could be enabled in the Settings menu.
However, another string of code suggests that notifications may only be forwarded to “one accessory at a time” and enabling the new option would disable notifications on the Apple Watch.
The iOS 26.1 beta also includes some references to new frameworks related to accessory pairing called “AccessoryExtension,” which could provide users with an easier method for pairing their third-party device with an iPhone.
The report also cautions that the new features for third-party accessories may not be available in all regions and could solely be available for users in the European Union.
The new features could be a reaction to two decisions made by the European Commission in March, which specify how Apple must make iOS more interoperable with third-party developers and device makers and require that third-party accessories get support for iPhone notifications.
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone Air
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.