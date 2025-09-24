iOS 26.1 update hints that Apple may be opening its walled garden to third-party smartwatches: Here's what we know

Apple released its latest iOS 26.1 Developer beta update on Tuesday, bringing in support for more languages for its Apple Intelligence features along with some UI improvements.

Advertisement

However, a new report by Macworld has now found that the iPhone maker could finally be working on making third-party wearables more compatible with iOS in the future.

The report found ‘some notable under-the-hood changes’ in a snippet of code in iOS 26.1 that shows Apple's willingness to make its software more compatible with third-party accessories and smartwatches.

What is Apple planning? Reportedly, the iOS 26.1 beta code includes an unreleased feature called ‘Notification Forwarding,’ which could allow users to choose to show notifications from their iPhone on their non-Apple device or accessory.

After the feature is released, it could be enabled in the Settings menu.

However, another string of code suggests that notifications may only be forwarded to “one accessory at a time” and enabling the new option would disable notifications on the Apple Watch.

Advertisement

The iOS 26.1 beta also includes some references to new frameworks related to accessory pairing called “AccessoryExtension,” which could provide users with an easier method for pairing their third-party device with an iPhone.

The report also cautions that the new features for third-party accessories may not be available in all regions and could solely be available for users in the European Union.

The new features could be a reaction to two decisions made by the European Commission in March, which specify how Apple must make iOS more interoperable with third-party developers and device makers and require that third-party accessories get support for iPhone notifications.

iOS 26.1 beta supported devices: iPhone 17 series iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

Advertisement

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 series iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max