iOS 26.2 adds a new notification feature that makes alerts harder to miss: here's how to set it up

Apple finally released the iOS 26.2 stable update, meaning all eligible users can now access the latest update on their iPhones. The new update brings a number of new features, including improved safety alerts, alarms for reminders, and AirDrop codes.

However, the Cupertino based tech giant has also silently added a new feature with iOS 26.2 that makes it harder for users to miss their notifications.

iOS 26.2's new feature: Apple has been allowing users to trigger their iPhone's camera flash when they receive a notification. However, with the new iOS 26.2 update, users will notice a new feature called Flash for Alerts in Accessibility settings.

The feature makes the iPhone's display light up and pulse briefly after receiving a new notification. The new feature becomes even more prominent when the Always On Display (AOD) is not activated on the iPhone.

With the new Flash for Alerts feature, iPhone users will now find it harder to miss notifications even when their phone is on silent.

How to activate the new iOS 26.2 Flash for Alerts feature: Make sure you have updated to iOS 26.2

Open the Settings menu on your iPhone

Look for the Accessibility option and tap on it

Scroll down and find the “Hearing” section, then tap on Audio & Visual

Scroll down and tap on Flash for Alerts

What other features has Apple added with iOS 26.2? Apple is now allowing users to customise the “Liquid Glass” clock appearance on the lock screen. Users get a slider in the settings that lets them adjust the opacity of the Liquid Glass UI, ranging from more frosted to opaque.

The tech giant has also added a new layer of verification when using AirDrop. The new feature, called AirDrop codes, comes in handy when users are sharing or receiving data from unknown contacts by providing a code on the receiver's device, which must be entered by the sender to complete the transfer.

Specifically for users in the US, Apple has introduced enhanced safety alerts which can inform users about imminent threats like floods, natural disasters, and other similar emergencies. The feature provides additional information such as maps of affected areas and links to safety guidance.