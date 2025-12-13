Subscribe

iOS 26.2 rolls out with Apple Music upgrades, Liquid Glass customization, AirDrop security, Emergency Alert enhancements

Apple has released iOS 26.2 for all iPhones from the iPhone 11 onward, adding new features for Apple Music, Podcasts, and Games, expanded Lock Screen controls, stronger US emergency alerts, enhanced AirDrop security, and several bug fixes and performance improvements.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published13 Dec 2025, 02:39 AM IST
Advertisement
An iPhone 17 model of US tech giant Apple Inc. is displayed for sale at their store in Jing'an district, in Shanghai on November 2, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
An iPhone 17 model of US tech giant Apple Inc. is displayed for sale at their store in Jing'an district, in Shanghai on November 2, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)(AFP)

Apple has rolled out iOS 26.2, the second major update to the iOS 26 operating system that launched in September. The new version, released on December 12, arrives just over a month after iOS 26.1 and is available for all iPhones released from 2019 onward, including the iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen), and the iPhone 17 lineup.

Users can download the update by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update, then tapping Download and Install. Apple notes that this is a large update with multiple feature enhancements and critical bug fixes.

Advertisement

Key features and improvements in iOS 26.2

Apple Music upgrades

A new Favorite Songs playlist now appears in Top Picks on the Home tab.

Offline lyrics are now available for downloaded songs, allowing users to view lyrics without internet access.

Podcast enhancements

Auto-generated chapters make it easier to browse long episodes.

Links to mentioned podcasts appear directly in the player and transcript, helping users discover related shows.

Gaming improvements

New filters in the Games Library let users sort by size, category, and more.

Challenge score banners now provide real-time updates when rankings change.

Improved compatibility for third-party controllers, including Backbone and Razer.

Also Read | iPhone 18 leaks: Apple may finally hide Face ID under the display next year

Additional enhancements and system updates

Customization & accessibility

More Lock Screen time customization options, allowing users to adjust the opacity of the Liquid Glass material.

Advertisement

A new Flash for alerts option lets the device screen flash when notifications arrive.

Safety and emergency features (US only)

Enhanced Safety Alerts now deliver richer information about natural disasters, floods, and emergencies, including maps and links to official guidance.

Productivity & Home features

Alarms for Reminders introduce snooze options and Live Activity support.

AirDrop codes add a verification step for transfers with unknown contacts.

Multipack accessory pairing in the Home app streamlines setup for devices sold together.

Freeform improvements

Tables can now hold images, text, documents, and drawings, with cells that automatically resize for cleaner layouts.

Bug fixes

Resolved an issue where pre-release albums in Apple Music were not playable immediately at release time.

Fixed a bug that caused a Privacy & Security setting to appear incorrectly as managed by an enterprise organization.

Advertisement
Also Read | Chrome for iPhone and iPad got Gemini integration for smarter browsing
 
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsiOS 26.2 rolls out with Apple Music upgrades, Liquid Glass customization, AirDrop security, Emergency Alert enhancements
Read Next Story