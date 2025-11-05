iOS 26.2 may have just leaked Apple’s surprise smart home gadget: here's what we know

Apple released its iOS 26.2 beta update to eligible iPhone beta testers on Wednesday. The new update brings with it a ton of features like improved safety alerts, lock screen customizations, and expanded access to the AirPods Live Translation feature, among other changes.

​However, a new report by Macworld has found code that confirms Apple's plans for introducing a new product in the smart home accessory segment. Reportedly, the code strings point to the Home app that is used for managing HomeKit devices. The app now also includes references to a new system flag labeled “isFirstPartyAccessory.”

​If the report is to be believed, the “isFirstPartyAccessory” flag suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on support for a new type of accessory which isn't either the Apple TV or HomePod and could possibly be a camera or doorbell.

Apple could launch bring an AI powered search feature in Siri next year

​Notably, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously suggested that Apple is planning to mass-produce its HomeKit-enabled wireless “IP camera” in 2026 and is aiming for tens of millions of annual shipments.

​Kuo had said that Apple is designing the camera to integrate 'seamlessly' with other Apple hardware products via wireless connectivity. He had also said that the user experience for the camera will be significantly improved owing to integration with the Apple ecosystem, along with Apple Intelligence and Siri.

​Notably, Apple's revamped Siri update is also reported to arrive next year with the iOS 26.4 update.

​The camera is also said to come with a battery which could potentially last for several months or even a year. It could also possess the ability to detect people and sense motion that could come in handy for home automation.

​The device could feature facial recognition and infrared sensors in order to accurately determine who is in the room.

​If users go on to use various Apple cameras throughout the house, it could also potentially turn off the lights when someone leaves the room or automatically play music that it knows the user likes.

​Meanwhile, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also confirmed that the tech giant is working on an indoor security camera along with a new home hub and tabletop robot. Gurman has also confirmed that Apple is planning to launch products in its 'broader smart home security ecosystem' in 2026.