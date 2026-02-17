iOS 26.4 beta released: No major Siri overhaul yet, check out the top new features

Apple has introduced the iOS 26.4 developer beta, which gives us a glimpse at some of the biggest features that the company is looking to bring in its latest stable build. While the Cupertino-based tech giant was widely anticipated to bring its big Siri revamp with the iOS 26.4 build, there are no signs of the new AI features in the latest developer beta.

However, the new beta does bring quite a few nifty features. Here’s what you can expect from the latest build.

New features in iOS 26.4 update: RCS messages: Apple has brought support for encrypted RCS messaging with the iOS 26.4 beta 1 update. However, the feature is currently only supported for iPhone-to-iPhone messaging, and cross-platform encrypted RCS chats are not yet supported.

Playlist Playground: As per a MacRumors report, Apple has added a new Playlist Playground feature in the latest beta which allows users to create playlists based on a text prompt or even by choosing preselected prompts like “morning coffee music,” “hip-hop party songs,” and “disco songs that defined the 1970s.”

The feature will then create a playlist of around 25 songs that can be further customised with text prompts, and users also get the option to select a cover and description.

Apple Music updates: As per a 9to5Mac report, Apple has brought several new features to Apple Music with the latest beta, including the ability to see new full-screen artwork when listening to songs that is said to “bring your music to life.”

The company is also adding a new feature that helps users find concerts near them. Moreover, the ‘Profile’ section of the Apple Music app has also been updated to make it easier to access common tasks.

Apple Podcasts updates: Apple is adding support for video podcasts to the Podcasts app, which is said to make it easier to switch between video and audio-only podcasts. The feature takes advantage of Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology to provide podcast creators with “unprecedented control and monetisation opportunities.”

Stolen Device Protection: Apple has enabled Stolen Device Protection for all iPhone users by default. The feature now requires users to provide additional authentication like Face ID or Touch ID to access a few iPhone features like the Passwords app, Lost Mode in Find My, or Safari purchases.

Reminders: The new update adds a new “Urgent” section inside the Reminders app. With the “Urgent” toggle enabled, reminders will appear with an accompanying alarm to provide a clear warning when the task is due.

Wallpaper and Watch Face Gallery: The Wallpaper Gallery features an updated design, allowing wallpapers from categories like Weather, Astronomy, and Emoji to be downloaded directly to the iPhone. The Watch Face Gallery in the Apple Watch app has received a similar design overhaul.

