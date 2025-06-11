iOS 26 Beta hints at unannounced AirPods Pro 3: Report

The iOS 26 developer beta could include references to AirPods Pro 3, indicating a potential release alongside the iPhone 17. While details are scarce, expected features include upgraded noise cancellation, with significant hardware changes possibly arriving in 2026. 

Livemint
Updated11 Jun 2025, 09:21 PM IST
Apple may have inadvertently revealed its next major audio product through its latest software update.
Apple may have inadvertently revealed its next major audio product through its latest software update. (Apple)

Apple may have inadvertently revealed its next major audio product through its latest software update. The first developer beta of iOS 26, released shortly after the company’s WWDC 2025 keynote, contains references to theAirPods Pro 3, an as-yet unannounced successor to its premium wireless earbuds.

The discovery, initially reported byMacRumors contributor Steve Moser, highlights the term “AirPods Pro 3” buried within the code of a UI framework related to headphone functionality. This marks the second time Apple's own software has hinted at a refresh to the AirPods Pro line. A previous update had already swapped out explicit mentions of the second-generation model in favour of a more inclusive label: “AirPods Pro 2 or later”.

                      Although Apple has made no official announcements regarding new AirPods hardware, the software clues are consistent with speculation that a third-generation model could debut alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, expected to be unveiled in September. This would mirror Apple’s strategy from 2022, when the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) launched in tandem with the iPhone 14 series.

                      While firm details remain elusive, early indications suggest that the AirPods Pro 3 may feature incremental upgrades rather than a complete overhaul. These could include a refined H2 chip offering enhanced active noise cancellation and improved battery performance. However, no major design changes or entirely new features have been uncovered in the beta code so far.

                      Previous analyst reports had suggested a more significant leap in hardware capabilities might not arrive until 2026, when Apple is rumoured to introduce a model equipped with an infrared camera, part of a broader ambition to integrate advanced sensors into its audio devices.

                      As always, Apple is expected to remain tight-lipped until its next major hardware event in the autumn. Until then, fans and developers alike will likely continue mining iOS 26 for any further clues about what is to come.

