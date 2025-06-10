iOS 26 is here: Full list of supported devices, key features, when and where to download and more

Apple's new iOS 26 was unveiled during the WWDC conference in Cupertino yesterday, marking the biggest yet redesign for the iPhones since iOS 7. The new update also marks the first time when Apple has let go of the sequential naming scheme in favour of a new one that is based on the upcoming year date.

Apple's new UI bet: Apple has introduced a design element across its UI in iOS 26 called ‘Liquid Glass’ which is essentially a smooth, see-through style animation that changes based on what’s on the screen. The Lock Screen and Home Screen are now more customisable, with time that shifts to fit your wallpaper and backgrounds that respond to how you move your iPhone.

Apple has also provided a major revamp to three major apps: Camera, Photos and Safari. The Camera app has a cleaner layout, while Photos now separates your main library and collections into tabs. Safari allows web pages to fill the entire screen, and apps like Apple Music and News feature floating tab bars that hide and reappear while you scroll.

What's new with Apple Intelligence? iOS 26 uses Apple’s on-device intelligence to help users do more while keeping their data private. NewLive Translation features in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone translate spoken and written language instantly without sending anything to the cloud.

Users can also use tools like Visual Intelligence to interact with what is on their screen, such as searching for products, getting answers using ChatGPT, or adding events to their calendar just by looking at them.

There are also new ways to express yourself using Genmoji (custom emojis) and Image Playground, where you can create fun images using simple words or emojis.

iOS 26 eligible devices: - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

– iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

– iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

– iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

– iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

– iPhone SE 2nd Gen, iPhone SE 3rd Gen

– iPhone 16e

- Upcoming iPhone 17 series

When and where to download iOS 26? While Apple doesn't officially reveal when the newest iOS version will release, the usual practice has been to ship the new OS onboard the new iPhone launch in September.

For all the older phones, the new OS updates are usually rolled out a few days after the latest iPhone launch.