Having trouble with Apple software? Be aware of 5 drawbacks with newly launched iOS 26

Just days after Silicon Valley technology giant Apple Inc. released its new iPhone 17 series and the iOS 26 software update, users have complained that the version is leading to faster battery drainage on the smartphones.
Notably, announced on September 9, the iOS was this week rolled out for all Apple devices from iPhone 11 and later. Addressing the complaints, Apple said that the impact of a major software update on battery life is normal and will be temporary. It explained that the drain is due to the new OS indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps in the background.
Post that, there have been other complaints from users on Reddit and other social media platform about usage issues, design preferences and lag due to the update. We take a look:
Most of the replies on the post, were of the opinion that these things could be fixed with an update, telling OP to “go back to iOS 18 until they fix it” and “gotta wait till those third part developers update to iOS 26”.
Addressing the battery drainage issue, Apple said: “Immediately after completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance. This is normal, as your device needs time to complete the setup process in the background, including indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps.”
It also flagged individual usage time as a possible factor, adding: “New features are exciting and help you get even more out of your Apple product, though some may require additional resources from the device. Depending on individual usage, some users may notice a small impact on performance and/or battery life.”
