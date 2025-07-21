iOS 26 Public Beta coming soon, iOS 27 development already in sight: Mark Gurman

Apple could be gearing up to release the first public beta of iOS 26 this week, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Writing in hisPower On newsletter, Gurman stated that “all indications” point to the public beta phase beginning in the coming days, with a likely release on or around Wednesday, 23 July.

While Apple had previously confirmed that the iOS 26 public beta would arrive in July, it refrained from providing a specific launch date. This upcoming rollout will give users outside the developer community an early chance to experience the new features and improvements introduced in iOS 26.

Alongside the iPhone software, Apple is also expected to make public beta versions of iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and HomePod software 26 available at the same time. For the first time, Apple will also be offering a public beta of its next major firmware update for AirPods. However, visionOS 26 will remain exclusive to developers, as Apple does not plan to release a public beta for the platform, according to its official beta website.

Those interested in testing the updates can register for the Apple Beta Software Program at no cost. Participants are advised to back up their devices prior to installation, as beta versions may include bugs and stability issues.

Although the updates have already been available through Apple’s developer beta programme, public testers are generally encouraged to wait for the public beta version. In recent years, Apple removed the $99 annual fee requirement for accessing developer betas, but an Apple Developer account is still necessary.

Looking further ahead, Gurman also suggested that Apple may commence development of iOS 27 soon. The upcoming version will reportedly focus on features designed for the much-anticipated foldable iPhone, which is rumoured to debut in the latter half of 2026.