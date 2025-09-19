iOS 26 update sparks backlash: Overheating, battery drain and more — Here’s how Apple vows to fix them

Apple’s much-anticipated iOS 26 update, rolled out earlier this week, is off to a rocky start as users flood social media with complaints ranging from overheating and battery drain to glitches that affect core functions like calling, app switching, and even display rotation. While Apple promises performance optimisations and security upgrades, many iPhone and iPad owners say the update has left their devices buggy, unreliable, and frustrating to use.

Here common issues with iOS 26 Updates that users are facing: Overheating and Battery Drain Several users say their iPhones are running hotter and losing charge faster than before.

“The device gets hot easily (Apple said this is normal, so I’ll wait and see until next week). Battery life is slightly worse,” wrote X user @VerdeSelvans.

Tech commentator @nixCraft added:

“iOS 26 isn’t just a poorly executed UI with bugs; it also eats battery life faster on older iPhones. Apple software quality is going to/dev/null.”

Display and Brightness Glitches The update has also introduced issues with screen brightness and display orientation.

@VerdeSelvans noted:

“There’s a screen brightness bug that makes the phone dim for no reason.”

Another user, @JotaTheSlotta, complained about rotation failures:

“Anyone having issues on iOS 26 with the rotation when going from portrait to landscape mode? I can’t do it at all on YouTube, Safari or other apps. And all setting are correct I believe in and out of apps.”

Also Read | Skip the queues: 5 Platforms to deliver iPhone 17 series at your doorsteps

App Freezes and Latency Switching between apps has also become problematic for some users.

@Techuchit reported:

“Updated to iOS 26 and noticed a bug: when switching between apps, there’s a latency. Also, the app icon you tap doesn’t always redirect properly to the app running in the background. #Apple #IOS26.”

Others highlighted glitches in WhatsApp following the update.

iPad-Specific Bugs Users running iPadOS 26 are facing even bigger issues.

@ChowaKaumba shared their experience on an M1 iPad Pro:

“iPad OS 26 and iOS 26 are currently a glitchy mess. The windows feature is buggy. I couldn’t use my Keyboard properly for hours. It’s basically fried my device and I’m using the M1 iPad Pro #iOS26 #AppleEvent #iPad #iPadOS26.”

Connectivity and Call Failures Some users say the update has disrupted core phone functions.

@shax_10 wrote:

“#iOS26update such a horrible update! Laggy and bug issues can’t make or receive calls, can’t even access the apps without it freezing! @Apple fix this!”

“Apple issues a warning telling users who update to iOS they might receive bugs and performance issues including Overheating and Internet Issues.”

Accessibility Concerns Accessibility settings also appear to be broken for some.

@so_weird_guy stated:

“iOS 26 is shit. Everything feels wonky and unreliable. I have black&white filter to reduce the usage of phone, and with it on, it’s not possible to use it after update. Damn, Apple.”

How Apple can fix the issues with iOS 26 update Apple maintains that software updates are essential for security, stability, and new features. The company admits that users may notice temporary overheating or reduced battery life right after a major release, as the device completes background tasks like re-indexing and app updates.

It also stresses that minor updates (likely iOS 26.1) will deliver bug fixes and performance improvements to address these problems.