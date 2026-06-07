iOS 27 arriving tomorrow: Compatible devices, Siri's big AI updates and expected features

Apple is all set to hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) tomorrow, i.e. 8 June 2026. The event, which will be held at the company's Cupertino-based headquarters, will also mark Tim Cook's last official event as the iPhone maker's chief executive.

Advertisement

Here's everything we expect from Apple's WWDC 2026 event:

1) Siri revamp is finally here: Two years ago, Apple first announced its plans for a revamped Siri at WWDC 2024. Multiple delays later, Apple is finally set to reveal the next version of Siri with not just the promised 3 features that the initial version had but also a host of new ones as well.

Also Read | Satya Nadella says AI agents will need identities, security and governance

Apple has already signed on with Google to act as the brains behind the new Siri, which means that the voice assistant will run on a custom Gemini model underneath.

Expect Apple to give more details about this model at the WWDC 2026 keynote address along with the new features that Siri could bring.

Here are some highlights:

Advertisement

Siri design: If rumours are to be believed, Siri is expected to get a redesign with fresh new animations that Apple teased with the WWDC 2026 poster.

Siri in Dynamic Island: The voice assistant is also set to find a place inside the Dynamic Island on iPhone, which is expected to expand with the ‘Search or Ask’ prompt along with a growing cursor effect when you summon Apple's voice assistant.

Agentic features: Siri will reportedly be able to control certain settings inside the iPhone and Mac while having the ability to fetch the user's personal information across first-party apps like Messages, Notes and Mail in order to deliver contextual answers.

Extensions: Remember how ChatGPT can answer the more difficult queries you throw at Siri. Apple is planning to make that a reality with the new Extensions system in the App Store that could allow users to connect other rival chatbots like Grok or Claude.

Advertisement

Standalone Siri app: A chatbot-like version of Siri will likely be available to use with iOS 27. Apple's new app could give users the option to turn voice mode on or off, upload images and other documents to the chatbot, and see their past conversations.

2) Photos app gets AI magic: Apple is also expected to add the power of AI to its Photos app. The company is said to be planning to bring some new AI features that its rivals have had for a while.

First will be a feature called Extend, which could allow users to expand the image beyond the original frame by generating additional background content.

Second could be a feature called Enhance, which could give users the ability to improve colour balance, lighting and image quality via a single tap.

Advertisement

Third could be the Reframe option, which could give users the option to change the perspective of spatial photos after they have been captured.

The company is also reportedly testing a new feature that could allow users to make changes to photos via natural language prompts. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that those features may not arrive with the initial version of iOS 27.

3) Camera app gets a revamp: Visual Intelligence could be a big part of the Camera app in iOS 27. Leaks suggest that Siri could find a dedicated mode inside the app somewhere alongside options like Photo, Video and Portrait.

With the new update, users could potentially point their iPhone at objects in their vicinity and ask questions while leveraging third-party AI assistants like ChatGPT.

Advertisement

The app could also include two features that could really come in handy in the real world:

First, a Nutrition Tracking feature could scan food labels to extract calorie and macronutrient information that can then be passed on to the Health app.

Second, a new Contacts feature will likely be able to scan business cards, flyers and printed materials with phone numbers and addresses and save them to the Contacts app.

Apple is also said to be testing a new widget-based camera UI that could be optional but give power users more ways to customise the camera controls menu.

If leaks are to be believed, users will be able to rearrange controls such as flash, timer, exposure, photo styles, resolution settings and depth controls as per their convenience.

Advertisement

4) Siri could generate shortcuts for you: Apple could finally make creating shortcuts easier on the iPhone.

As per Bloomberg, Siri in iOS 27 will allow users to describe what kind of shortcut they want in natural language and the AI assistant will generate it immediately.

The shortcuts would reportedly be created via AI and will be available to use from the go.

Compatible phones: If leaks are to be believed, iOS 27 will likely arrive on all iPhones released after iPhone 11. This means it should support the following iPhones:

Series Models iPhone 12 series iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 13 series iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 14 series iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 15 series iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 16 series iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 17 series iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone SE iPhone SE (3rd generation)

When will iOS 27 release? The first developer beta of iOS 27 should arrive shortly after the WWDC 2026 keynote address. Meanwhile, the first public beta should arrive sometime in July and the stable version of the new UI should come with the new iPhones in September.

Advertisement

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in