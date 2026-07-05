iOS 27 beta 2 leak reveals new clue about Apple's camera-equipped AirPods: Here's what we know

Apple has already been rumored to be working on its AirPods Pro 3 with cameras. However, a new leak has suggested that the Cupertino based tech giant could already be planning to add support for the TWS in the upcoming version of iOS.

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According to developer Sam Henri Gold on X (formerly Twitter), there are hints about an Apple wearable device with model number B790. The code inside iOS 27 mentions "two images from cameras on either side of user's head", hinting at how the new device could work.

The device could also come with support for Visual Intelligence. While the code unveiled by Gold carries the codename B798, previously Bloomberg has reported that the wearables could feature the model number B788.

While Bloomberg had previously reported that Apple's camera-equipped AirPods carry the codename B798, the report notes that the difference could simply represent different stages of development.

Notably, Apple had unveiled the latest version of iOS 27 at the company's WWDC 2026 event in June. The latest update came with a number of AI powered features including revamped Siri, Visual Intelligence in Camera app, AI powered Photo editing features and more.

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What could AirPods with cameras do?

The cameras are not expected to be used for taking photos or videos. Instead, they are likely to help Apple Intelligence understand a user's surroundings, allowing users to ask Siri contextual questions about objects, places or text around them.

This would essentially bring Visual Intelligence to AirPods and could offer a similar experience to the Ask Siri feature that Apple recently added with iOS 27.

Apple's AI powered wearable plans:

Recent reports have also suggested that Apple could be working on an AI powered wearable to take on Meta Ray Ban.

As per a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is looking to enter the market with its own smart glasses by the end of next year. Reportedly, Apple has an inherent advantage over Meta in that its glasses would have better connectivity with iPhones, which once again could tempt users already in the Apple ecosystem to look forward to its glasses as well.

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Meanwhile, Apple has also reportedly limited interoperability between iOS and Meta Glasses, and things can only go downhill from here.

However, Apple also does seem to have another trick up its sleeve by introducing the glasses under its own brand rather than through a third-party partnership, which would make its products very price competitive as well.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in