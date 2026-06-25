iOS 27 Camera app gets new Siri mode: Here's everything it can do

Apple introduced a new Siri mode inside the Camera app on the iPhone during the company's WWDC 2026 conference earlier this month. The new feature gives users access to some of the capabilities that were previously tied to the Camera Control button.

With iOS 27, Siri Mode appears alongside existing Camera modes like Photo, Video, and Portrait. The AI-powered feature allows users to point their iPhone at various objects and receive information about them from the latest version of Siri while also having the ability to ask follow-up questions.

While the new Siri Mode missed the cut during the release of the first developer beta, which was made available shortly after the WWDC keynote, it has now made an appearance in the second developer beta released by the company.

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Siri Mode in iOS 27 During the WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple showcased several examples of the feature, including using it to scan a restaurant bill, identify the items ordered, and split the payment with friends using Apple Cash. The new mode can also recommend relevant actions based on what it recognises in the camera view.

Notably, Apple gave Siri a major revamp during WWDC 2026, with the age-old voice assistant now powered by Google's Gemini model.

In particular, the Camera app has also received two additional features powered by Siri. First, users can use Siri to analyse bills and split expenses with friends using Apple Cash.

Second, Siri in the Camera app can provide users with nutritional information about what's on their plate.

Throughout the UI, Siri is now called Siri AI and lives inside the Dynamic Island with brand-new animations.

Apple also said that Siri is now more conversational and can help brainstorm ideas, refine plans, and generate detailed itineraries.

Siri is also now more in line with other AI chatbots on the market with a new standalone app. The app opens to a list of all the past conversations users have had with Siri, and there is a pencil-shaped icon at the bottom to start a new conversation.

Apple has also expanded Siri's writing capabilities across its platforms. Users can now generate drafts from scratch using natural language prompts, receive personalised writing suggestions based on who they are communicating with, get feedback on tone and clarity, and receive automatic system-wide proofreading, including in third-party apps.

However, all of these new features are currently part of the iOS 27 developer beta and will only arrive for stable users alongside the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September. Meanwhile, a public beta for the new update is expected to arrive sometime next month.