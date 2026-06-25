iOS 27 Camera app gets new Siri mode: Here's everything it can do

Apple introduced a new Siri mode inside the Camera app on the iPhone during the company's WWDC 2026 conference earlier this month. The new feature gives users access to some of the capabilities that were previously tied to the Camera Control button.

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With iOS 27, Siri Mode appears alongside existing Camera modes like Photo, Video, and Portrait. The AI-powered feature allows users to point their iPhone at various objects and receive information about them from the latest version of Siri while also having the ability to ask follow-up questions.

While the new Siri Mode missed the cut during the release of the first developer beta, which was made available shortly after the WWDC keynote, it has now made an appearance in the second developer beta released by the company.

iOS 27 Siri Mode

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Siri Mode in iOS 27 During the WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple showcased several examples of the feature, including using it to scan a restaurant bill, identify the items ordered, and split the payment with friends using Apple Cash. The new mode can also recommend relevant actions based on what it recognises in the camera view.

Notably, Apple gave Siri a major revamp during WWDC 2026, with the age-old voice assistant now powered by Google's Gemini model.

In particular, the Camera app has also received two additional features powered by Siri. First, users can use Siri to analyse bills and split expenses with friends using Apple Cash.

Second, Siri in the Camera app can provide users with nutritional information about what's on their plate.

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Throughout the UI, Siri is now called Siri AI and lives inside the Dynamic Island with brand-new animations.

Apple also said that Siri is now more conversational and can help brainstorm ideas, refine plans, and generate detailed itineraries.

Siri is also now more in line with other AI chatbots on the market with a new standalone app. The app opens to a list of all the past conversations users have had with Siri, and there is a pencil-shaped icon at the bottom to start a new conversation.

Apple has also expanded Siri's writing capabilities across its platforms. Users can now generate drafts from scratch using natural language prompts, receive personalised writing suggestions based on who they are communicating with, get feedback on tone and clarity, and receive automatic system-wide proofreading, including in third-party apps.

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However, all of these new features are currently part of the iOS 27 developer beta and will only arrive for stable users alongside the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September. Meanwhile, a public beta for the new update is expected to arrive sometime next month.

iPhone Generation / Series Models Included iOS 27 Compatibility Status iPhone 17 Series iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e Supported (Full features / AI) iPhone 16 Series iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e Supported (Full features / AI) iPhone 15 Series iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Supported (AI features limited to Pro models) iPhone 14 Series iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Supported (Core features / Limited AI) iPhone 13 Series iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Supported (Core features only) iPhone 12 Series iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Supported (Core features only) iPhone SE Series iPhone SE (3rd generation, 2022); iPhone SE (2nd generation, 2020) Supported (Core features only) iPhone 11 Series iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Supported (Core features only)

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in