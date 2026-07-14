iOS 27 Public Beta 1 released with Siri AI: How to download and eligible devices

Apple has finally released the first public beta version of its latest iOS 27 operating system and other related software updates. The new UI was unveiled by the company at its WWDC 2026 event in Cupertino last month and had so far only been available as a Developer Beta.

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Notably, the Developer Beta is meant to give developers a chance to check out the new UI and prepare their apps for the upcoming software version. However, Developer Betas are also usually buggy and are not recommended for the general public.

In contrast, the Public Beta is released after almost a month of Developer Beta testing, giving Apple a chance to fix some of the initial bugs. Do note that since this is not the final build, there could still be some issues with the UI.

How to download iOS 27 Public Beta? First, register your Apple ID by visiting beta.apple.com.

Now head to Settings > General.

Tap on Software Update and choose Beta Updates.

You should now see the option to download the iOS 27 Public Beta.

It is always recommended to back up your data before installing a new software update. iOS 27 compatible devices:

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iPhone Generation / Series Models Included iOS 27 Compatibility Status iPhone 17 Series iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e Supported (Full Features / AI) iPhone 16 Series iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e Supported (Full Features / AI) iPhone 15 Series iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Supported (AI features limited to Pro models) iPhone 14 Series iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Supported (Core features / Limited AI) iPhone 13 Series iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Supported (Core features only) iPhone 12 Series iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Supported (Core features only) iPhone SE Series iPhone SE (3rd Gen, 2022), iPhone SE (2nd Gen, 2020) Supported (Core features only) iPhone 11 Series iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Supported (Core features only)

iOS 27 features 1) CPU Scheduler for older iPhones Apple will allow older iPhone models to run better through a major efficiency upgrade introduced with iOS 27. The new tool, called CPU Scheduler, will make older iPhones feel more responsive during everyday use.

The company also said it had spent significant time optimising core system functions, including memory usage, CPU utilisation, networking operations and display rendering, in order to improve the responsiveness of its operating systems across different platforms.

2) Siri revamp Apple says Siri is now more conversational and can help brainstorm ideas, refine plans and generate detailed itineraries.

Siri, which is powered by a custom Gemini model, is now officially called Siri AI. While saying "Hey Siri" still summons the voice assistant, users can also swipe down from the Dynamic Island or press the side button to launch Apple's assistant.

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Siri AI is also finding a place inside Spotlight on iPad and Mac, allowing users to ask questions about images, files or text on their screen.

3) Siri gets a dedicated app: Siri is now in line with other AI chatbots on the market with a new standalone app. The new app opens to a list of all the past conversations users have had with Siri, and there is a pencil-shaped icon at the bottom to start a new conversation.

The app will be available across the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro and Mac, meaning users can start a conversation with Siri on one platform and continue it on any of the others.

4) iPhone's Camera app is now smarter with Siri The Camera app on the iPhone is getting a new Siri mode, allowing users to point their camera at objects, locations, documents or food items and ask Siri questions about what they see.

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What's more, Apple is also adding two nifty features to the Camera app. First, users can use Siri to analyse bills and split expenses with friends using Apple Cash.

Second, Siri in the Camera app can provide nutritional information about what's on their plate.

5) Photos gets an AI-powered makeover Apple is finally making the Photos app smarter with some much-needed upgrades. First, Apple says its AI eraser feature now works much better than before.

The feature, called Clean Up, has already been part of iPhones for a couple of years, but Apple now claims it can remove distractions with better quality and "more realistic infill, even when the scene is complex".

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in