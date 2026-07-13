iOS 27 Public Beta arriving this week: Here are top 5 features to expect

Apple could finally be planning to release the public beta versions of iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate and its other software updates, according to a latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company announced its latest software innovations at WWDC 2026 in Cupertino last month and shortly afterwards released the first developer beta.

Since then, Apple has released two more developer betas, but there has been no official confirmation from the company so far. However, if Apple does release the iOS 27 public beta this week, it would also coincide with the July timeline it has preferred over the years for releasing the first public beta.

While the Developer Beta gives users a peek at the new features in iOS 27, it can also be very buggy and may not be suitable for the general public. In comparison, because around a month has passed since the first Developer Beta release, Apple has had time to fix the initial issues, and the Public Beta is expected to be relatively bug-free.

However, if you want an entirely glitch-free software version, it would be prudent to wait for iOS 27's official release, which is expected shortly after the debut of the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Ultra in September this year.

Do note that while the Public Beta may arrive this week, there will still be a waitlist to access the new Siri AI features, which are only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and later models in the first place.

iOS 27 features 1) CPU Scheduler for older iPhones Apple will allow older iPhone models to run better through a major efficiency upgrade introduced with iOS 27. The new tool, called CPU Scheduler, will make older iPhones feel more responsive during everyday use.

The company also said it had spent significant time optimising core system functions, including memory usage, CPU utilisation, networking operations and display rendering, in order to improve the responsiveness of its operating systems across different platforms.

2) Siri revamp Apple says Siri is now more conversational and can help brainstorm ideas, refine plans and generate detailed itineraries.

Siri, which is powered by a custom Gemini model, is now officially called Siri AI. While saying "Hey Siri" still summons the voice assistant, users can also swipe down from the Dynamic Island or press the side button to launch Apple's assistant.

Siri AI is also finding a place inside Spotlight on iPad and Mac, allowing users to ask questions about images, files or text on their screen.

3) Siri app Siri is now in line with other AI chatbots on the market with a new standalone app. The new app opens to a list of all the past conversations users have had with Siri, and there is a pencil-shaped icon at the bottom to start a new conversation.

The app will be available across the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro and Mac, meaning users can start a conversation with Siri on one platform and continue it on any of the others.

4) iPhone's Camera app is now smarter with Siri The Camera app on the iPhone is getting a new Siri mode, allowing users to point their camera at objects, locations, documents or food items and ask Siri questions about what they see.

What's more, Apple is also adding two nifty features to the Camera app. First, users can use Siri to analyse bills and split expenses with friends using Apple Cash.

Second, Siri in the Camera app can provide nutritional information about what's on their plate.

5) Photos gets an AI-powered makeover Apple is finally making the Photos app smarter with some much-needed upgrades. First, Apple says its AI eraser feature now works much better than before.

The feature, called Clean Up, has already been part of iPhones for a couple of years, but Apple now claims it can remove distractions with better quality and "more realistic infill, even when the scene is complex".

Second, there is a new Expand option in the Photos app that lets users extend an image beyond its original borders by generating the missing content.