iOS 27 releasing soon: Compatible iPhones, massive Siri overhaul, and deep AI camera integration

Apple has already announced the dates for its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote and the company's next version of iOS is all set to be introduced at the blockbuster event. In its signature style, Apple has continued to stay mum on the new features and even the name for the new update, but leaks have given us a very good idea of what to expect from the latest version of iOS.
iOS 27 is expected to be revealed at the WWDC keynote in September, with CEO Tim Cook and upcoming chief executive John Ternus both likely to share the spotlight during the event.
If the timelines for previous iOS releases hold, we should see the first developer beta for iOS 27 soon after the presentation. Meanwhile, a public beta could be released by the company in July, giving beta testers with eligible devices a peek at all the new features.
Meanwhile, the public stable rollout for the update should be shortly after the latest iPhone launches in September.
As per Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a Snow Leopard-style update for iOS 27, taking inspiration from MacOS X Snow Leopard that was released in 2009 and focused on making subtle improvements and quality control rather than flashy announcements.
Similarly, Apple is said to be working on reducing bugs and improving the performance of its software on iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks with this new update.
With iOS 27, this could also mean Apple optimising its software for the upcoming iPhone Ultra/Fold, which is expected to feature a 7.8-inch display upon unfolding and could offer an iPad-like experience.
Apple has already confirmed its partnership with Google to power the latest version of Siri, but we could finally see a glimpse of what that might offer in iOS 27.
Here are the biggest Siri updates that Apple may be planning with iOS 27:
Apple is said to be planning to integrate its AI features more closely inside the iPhone's camera app, which could end up adding many Visual Intelligence features.
Here are the new features that could be coming to iOS 27:
The new Siri mode is expected to allow users to point the camera at an object and use external AI apps like ChatGPT to ask questions about the surroundings. Moreover, Apple is also said to pack in the ability to run a Google reverse image search right from the camera app.
The Photos app in iOS 27 is expected to get an AI-powered makeover, which could finally allow the iPhone to make complicated edits to images just like Android smartphone makers.
Apple is said to be working on adding a dedicated "Apple Intelligence Tools" section inside the editing interface of the Photos app. This new UI element could come with three new features: Extend, Enhance, and Reframe.
Rumours suggest that Apple could end support for the iPhone 11 lineup along with iPhone SE (2nd generation). This means all iPhones released since the iPhone 12 lineup should be eligible for the new update. However, only iPhones released after the iPhone 15 Pro models would be eligible for Apple Intelligence features.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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