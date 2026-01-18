iOS 27: Stability upgrades, smarter Siri and foldable iPhone support tipped

The first whispers around Apple’s next major software update, iOS 27, have begun to surface, painting a picture of a release that prioritises stability and performance while continuing Apple’s rapid expansion into artificial intelligence.

According to multiple reports, iOS 27 is shaping up to be a more measured update following several feature heavy releases, though it will still introduce notable Apple Intelligence upgrades and prepare the platform for Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

Announcement and release timeline Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, continuing a long-standing tradition, reported 9To5Mac. WWDC has consistently taken place in early June over the past several years, and 2026 is unlikely to be an exception.

Following the announcement, the first developer beta is expected to roll out immediately. A public beta should arrive in July, allowing iPhone users to test new features ahead of the official release.

A renewed focus on quality and performance Bloomberg reports that Apple’s main goal with iOS 27 is improving reliability, speed, and overall software quality. This follows a period of significant changes, including the introduction of Apple Intelligence and the Liquid Glass interface redesign in recent versions of iOS.

Engineers are reportedly reviewing large sections of the operating system to remove unnecessary complexity, fix long-standing bugs, and boost performance. The intention appears to be laying a stronger foundation for future innovation rather than pushing another sweeping redesign.

Preparing iOS for a foldable iPhone One of the biggest behind-the-scenes priorities for iOS 27 is said to be support for Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch in late 2026.

The device is rumoured to feature a large inner display of around 7.8 inches alongside a smaller external screen. To accommodate this new form factor, Apple is expected to introduce software changes that better handle multitasking, window management, and larger displays.

While specific features remain unclear, iOS 27 is likely to introduce tools designed to take advantage of the additional screen space.

Apple Intelligence takes centre stage Artificial intelligence will likely once again play a major role in the update, with several new initiatives reportedly in development.

AI-powered Health app experience Apple is said to be working on a more advanced Health app that uses artificial intelligence to interpret user data. Drawing on information collected from devices such as the Apple Watch, the system aims to provide personalised insights and guidance that resemble advice from a medical professional.

Reports suggest the updated app could also include explainer videos to help users better understand health trends and metrics.

AI-driven web search Another rumoured addition is an AI-based web search platform, internally known as World Knowledge Answers. The service would allow users to ask questions and receive conversational responses, positioning Apple as a competitor to AI search tools from firms like Perplexity.

Gemini integration and Siri upgrades Apple has reportedly finalised an agreement with Google to integrate Gemini AI models into future versions of Siri and Apple Intelligence.

As a result, Siri could gain the ability to remember previous conversations, offer proactive suggestions based on calendar events and travel plans, and respond more naturally to user queries.

Bloomberg also claims Apple is experimenting with a redesigned Siri interface, featuring animated visuals intended to make the assistant feel more expressive. Some internal concepts reportedly resemble an animated Finder icon or even Memoji style characters.

Calendar overhaul in development iOS 27 could also deliver a long-awaited redesign of the Calendar app. Apple has reportedly been working on a major overhaul across its platforms, though earlier plans were delayed. The new version is now expected to debut with iOS 27 and macOS 27.

Smaller features spotted in early leaks References in a leaked build of Apple software hint at additional features, including a new AirPods pairing system and improved photo collections within the Photos app. However, it remains unclear whether these ideas will make it into the final release.