iOS version of Cam Scanner alternative Carbon Scanner launched

Indian mobile app studio KShark Apps recently launched the iOS version of its app Carbon Scanner. The app was first introduced for Android users in the month of July. According to the company, downloads grew to 100,000 within a week of its launch and now the app has almost 400,000 users.

KShark Apps is founded by an Indian Entrepreneur, Kartik Sharma. Since officially starting its operations in 2017, the mobile studio claims to have grown to receive 12 million downloads for its various applications. The company claims that the recent android version of Carbon Scanner is getting 15k downloads every day on Google Play Store.

In terms of privacy, the iOS version of Carbon Scanner is as secure as the Android counterpart. The app uses iCloud drive to make backups for the scanned documents. Since all the data of the user is backed up on their own device or iCloud, the data can easily be transferred if the user changes or upgrades to a new iPhone.

A statement released by the company claims that KShark Apps is also taking help from some IT security researchers to make Carbon Scanner even more secure.

The company claims that it doesn’t store any user data on its servers and hence has no security concerns. The iOS version of Carbon Scanner is free with ads and comes with an optional premium upgrade to unlock more business features such as signature and OCR for converting photos to digital text.

The document scanner application uses Cloud OCR technology to convert the scanned document into digital text format.

Both iOS and Android versions of ‘Carbon Scanner’ supports 6 filters to enhance the quality of the scanned documents.

The iOS version of Carbon Scanner is available in over 145 countries. The app does have an optional VIP Upgrade which unlocks some of the advanced features that are more suited for business users like document signing functionality, PDF password lock and extra Cloud OCR credits.

