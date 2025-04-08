iPad Air M3 (2025) Review: Still the most practical iPad

The iPad Air M3 (2025) launched last month (March 2025), a little under a year after I reviewed its M2 predecessor. Back then, my feeling was clear: you didn't need to splash out on an iPad Pro to get the real iPad experience. The iPad Air M2 had the performance, the design, the screen, the speakers, it handled demanding stuff like Procreate and Final Cut Pro just fine. It was, and frankly still is, Apple's most practical iPad.

Fast forward to 2025, and we have the M3 version. Now, on the surface, this update feels... well, maybe a bit boring. It’s definitely one of the smallest steps forward for the Air in a while. But here's the thing: it's building on something that was already excellent. It gets faster, which is great news if you're jumping in fresh or upgrading from an older model. The battery life is still solid, gaming is smooth, but yep, the same old frustrations are tagging along. While it is a new iPad Air, I can't shake the feeling Apple held back a bit, especially with that display.

That being said, it’s reliable. Bundling the M3 chip in there means new buyers get top-tier performance right out of the gate. And the best bit? Apple kept the price exactly the same. So, let's break down the iPad Air M3 I've been using and see if it's the right fit for you.

iPad Air M3 is available in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch.

iPad Air M3 Review: What's Good? Performance: The M2 was no slouch, but the M3 chip gives the Air even more grunt. For the starting price (still around that ₹59,900 mark, same as last year), the performance is stellar. If you're upgrading from anything older than the M2 Air, or this is your first iPad, the speed is impressive. Web Browsing, gaming, it all feels incredibly fluid.

Just like its predecessor, the M3 Air doesn't get affected at heavier tasks. I threw 4K footage at it in LumaFusion and Final Cut Pro, even stuff from a Sony FX3, and editing was smooth sailing. Procreate artists will have plenty of power, too.

Battery Life: No real change here, which is a good thing. It easily lasts a full workday. I clocked around 11 hours mixing video streaming, casual gaming, and using apps like LumaFusion and Lightroom. It might even handle heavy apps slightly more efficiently battery-wise than the M2 did, though Apple's official claim remains 10 hours (Wi-Fi).

iPad Air M3 still has stellar battery life, like its M2 predecessor.

Apple Pencil Pro Support: The Pencil Pro works here, bringing those neat features like barrel roll, haptic feedback, and the quick tool-change double-tap. It's a great addition for creatives.

Apple Intelligence Out of the Box: Unlike the M2 Air at launch, the M3 version comes ready with Apple Intelligence features like Image Playground and the writing tools baked in. Plus, with the M3 chip, you're set for future AI updates, getting the same core features as the Pro line.

The Usual Air Goodness: It still has that premium build, a bright (600 nits) Liquid Retina display with nice colours (P3) and True Tone, decent cameras (12MP wide rear, 12MP Centre Stage front), good speakers, and reliable Touch ID.

iPad Air M3: What Could Have Been Better? That 60Hz Display: While the Liquid Retina display looks great—bright and colour accurate, it's still just a 60Hz LCD panel. In 2025, especially when the Pro models get 120Hz ProMotion (and now OLED), this feels like a deliberate move to keep the Air positioned below the Pro. You might not notice it if you haven't used 120Hz, but side-by-side with a Pro, or if you're coming from a Pro, the difference in smoothness is noticeable. You get used to it, but it’s a missed opportunity.

Incremental Upgrade: If you own the iPad Air M2, there is absolutely zero reason to upgrade. The M3 chip is faster, sure, but the real-world difference for most tasks isn't game-changing compared to the already-great M2. Performance was great last year; it's still great this year. Beyond the chipset, almost everything else is the same as the M2 model. Same design, same screen technology, same cameras, same speakers, same Touch ID. This update really is just about the silicon.

iPad Air M3 has a good display, but it falls short of what it could have been.

