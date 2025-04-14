iPadOS 19 may bring Mac-like multitasking to iPads — what we know so far

Apple's WWDC 2025 will highlight new software features for iPhones, iPads, and MacOS. A major focus will be on enhancing iPadOS for better productivity and multitasking, while also overhauling iOS and macOS for a more consistent user experience across devices.

Written By Aman Gupta
Published14 Apr 2025, 07:38 AM IST
WWDC 2025: Apple plans to give a major software overhaul to iPads
WWDC 2025: Apple plans to give a major software overhaul to iPads

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2025 is around the corner where the company will showcase the latest features in its software for iPhones, iPad, MacOS and more. While many of the much talked about Apple Intelligence (revealed last year) features are yet to be released to the public, the focus is now shifting to the new software revamp. 

As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the software for iPad is likley to be a big theme for the WWDC 2025 with the Cupertino based tech giant focusing on productivity, multitasking and app window management to make the operating system look more like that of a MacBook. 

Notably, Apple's hardware has been already ahead of the curve with the company bringing in the iPads with latest M4 chipset and plans to bring in a M5 chip based iPad later in the year. However, with iPadOS revamp Apple may finally be bringing the software as powerful as the hardware but we don't have the exact specifics yet on what that could entail. 

Not just iPad, iPhones and Mac to also get a revamped OS: 

Gurman had earlier also confirmed that Apple is planning to bring a major overhaul of its operating systems for iPhones and MacBook which will include updating the style of icons, menus, apps, windows and even system buttons. 

The key aim of the new overhaul is said to making Apple's different operating systems looks similar and more consistent with currently apps, icons and window styles differing across macOS, iOS and visionOS.  

However, there are no plans of merging any of the operating systems with the tech giant believing that it can make better Macs and iPads by keeping the two operating systems distinct. 

Reportedly, the new changes to be brought with iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 have been dubbed “Luck” while the ones with macOS 16 have been dubbed “Cheer”. 

If Gurman is to be believed, the new software revamp will mark the ‘most significant upgrade’ to the Mac since 2020 and iPhones since iOS 17 in 2013. 

 

