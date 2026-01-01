iPhone 11 Pro now vintage: Apple updates obsolete and vintage product list

Apple has updated its official list of vintage and obsolete products, adding several well-known devices including the iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5. The move signals the gradual winding down of official support for some once-popular hardware, even as many of these devices remain in everyday use.

What ‘Vintage’ and ‘Obsolete’ mean Apple classifies products as vintage once they have been off sale for more than five years. While these devices can still be repaired, servicing depends on the availability of parts. Once a product crosses the seven-year mark after discontinuation, it becomes obsolete, meaning Apple and authorised service providers no longer offer repairs or replacement components.

In simple terms, the vintage label serves as a warning that official support is nearing its end.

iPhone 11 Pro joins the vintage list According to MacRumors, the iPhone 11 Pro is the most notable addition, particularly because it continues to receive the latest iOS updates and remains a capable daily-use device. It is currently the oldest iPhone model compatible with iOS 26.

Although repairs are still possible for now, its inclusion on the vintage list means users have a limited window before official servicing ends entirely.

Other newly listed vintage products Alongside the iPhone 11 Pro, Apple has also reportedly added several other devices to its vintage category, including:

Apple Watch Series 5

13-inch MacBook Air (2020, Intel-based)

iPad Air 3 (Cellular)

iPhone 8 Plus (128GB variant) These joins a growing list of ageing Apple hardware that remains functional but is gradually being phased out of long-term support.

Devices now classified as obsolete Apple has also updated its obsolete list, which includes much older iPhone and iPad models such as the iPhone 5, iPhone 6 series, early iPad minis, and several first- and second-generation iPad models. Once a device reaches this category, Apple no longer provides hardware service or replacement parts under any circumstances.

What this means for Users For owners of newly classified vintage devices, now is the time to consider repairs if needed. While software support may continue in some cases, hardware servicing will become increasingly difficult over the next couple of years.

Apple’s update reflects its long-standing hardware lifecycle strategy, balancing long-term support with the need to move forward technologically. For users still relying on older models, the announcement serves as a clear signal that an upgrade may soon be unavoidable.