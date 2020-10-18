iPhone 11 Pro to Poco C3: Flipkart Big Billion Days smartphone offers

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has been running since 16 October and the e-commerce giant will be selling products under the festive season sale till 21 October. Flipkart is providing offers on a wide range of products which includes smartphones, laptops, electrical appliances, fashion products as well as furniture.

The e-commerce giant is also offering discounts for customers using SBI credit and debit cards. SBI credit cards will provide discounts of up to ₹1,500 whereas SBI debit card users can avail a flat discount of up to ₹1000.

Here we discuss the top offers on smartphones that are still available on the platform:

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsug recently launched its first F-series smartphone. The company is offering a discount of ₹5,500 on the marked price. The device is selling at ₹14,499 on Flipkart. The deal will be available for a limited period. The device comes with a 64MP camera which is assisted with two more sensors on the back. The smartphone also comes with an sAMOLED display.

Realme 7i

The Realme 7-series smartphone will be selling at a price of ₹11,999 during the sale and will be available in two variants. The more expensive 128GB variant is priced at ₹12,999.

Poco C3

The budget Poco smartphone is selling at a price of ₹7,499 on Flipkart. The buyer can also get ₹6,950 off by exchangin their old smartphone. The device also comes in another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is priced at ₹8,999.

Realme 7

The Realme smartphone is selling at a price of ₹14,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The company is also offering a variant with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM at a price of ₹16,999.

Apple iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is currently priced at ₹38,999 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB variant is priced at ₹42,999. The device is powered by Apple’s flagship chipset of 2018, A12 Bionic.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

This smartphone from Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series is selling at a price of ₹49,999 for the 128GB variant with 8GB of RAM. The device is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 990 chipset.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Last year’s Apple flagship 11 Pro is selling at a price of ₹79,999 for the variant with 64GB internal storage. The 256GB variant is selling at ₹92,999.

