iPhone 11 Pro to Poco C3: Flipkart Big Billion Days smartphone offers

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has been running since 16 October and the e-commerce giant will be selling products under the festive season sale till 21 October. Flipkart is providing offers on a wide range of products which includes smartphones, laptops, electrical appliances, fashion products as well as furniture.
The e-commerce giant is also offering discounts for customers using SBI credit and debit cards. SBI credit cards will provide discounts of up to ₹1,500 whereas SBI debit card users can avail a flat discount of up to ₹1000.
Here we discuss the top offers on smartphones that are still available on the platform:
Samsug recently launched its first F-series smartphone. The company is offering a discount of ₹5,500 on the marked price. The device is selling at ₹14,499 on Flipkart. The deal will be available for a limited period. The device comes with a 64MP camera which is assisted with two more sensors on the back. The smartphone also comes with an sAMOLED display.
The Realme 7-series smartphone will be selling at a price of ₹11,999 during the sale and will be available in two variants. The more expensive 128GB variant is priced at ₹12,999.
The budget Poco smartphone is selling at a price of ₹7,499 on Flipkart. The buyer can also get ₹6,950 off by exchangin their old smartphone. The device also comes in another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is priced at ₹8,999.
The Realme smartphone is selling at a price of ₹14,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The company is also offering a variant with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM at a price of ₹16,999.
The iPhone XR is currently priced at ₹38,999 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB variant is priced at ₹42,999. The device is powered by Apple’s flagship chipset of 2018, A12 Bionic.
This smartphone from Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series is selling at a price of ₹49,999 for the 128GB variant with 8GB of RAM. The device is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 990 chipset.
Last year’s Apple flagship 11 Pro is selling at a price of ₹79,999 for the variant with 64GB internal storage. The 256GB variant is selling at ₹92,999.